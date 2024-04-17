U.S Army Corps of Engineers plans to study invasive species in Lake Seminole; how you can learn more

Thousand of visitors come to Bainbridge to recreate on Lake Seminole's waters.

Advocates are partnering with the USACE to destroy invasive species.

Watch the story to find out why those fighting to protect the lake are backing the upcoming research.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The water flowing through Decatur County is a big economic driver.

Now, a group wants to study what's in that water to keep the environment healthy.

I'm finding out what's under the surface, and who is working to get some answers for neighbors.

Lake Seminole.

It's a place Bainbridge neighbors like to visit.

But growing in this water?

Steve Dickman, executive director of Stewarts of Lake Seminole

"A species that we look at now is the cuban bulrush,” according to Steve Dickman, executive director of Stewarts of Lake Seminole.

Dickman is a chemical engineer and he said that bulrush is a problem.

"It chokes out the oxygen in the water and it completely covers the surface,”said Dickman.

Now, the United States Army Corps of Engineers is planning a study to keep that plant from spreading.

"Funding will probably allow them to test on about 500 acres on the lake,” said Dickman.

Dickman said that would add up to less than 1 percent of the 38,000 acre lake.

Ultimately the Army corps would test five different parts of the lake to learn which treatments are best when it comes to destroying invasive species.

The project is drawing criticism from some neighbors on the Army Corps Facebook page.

One person worrying it'll "mess up a great lake."

Another person concerned it'll have "a lot more negative impact to the lake and wildlife than it will benefit."

"I've heard some fishermen on Facebook say the lake will be destroyed.. That's nonsense,” said Dickman. “Chemicals can not be used on the lake without going through thorough testing and being approved by the EPA and the federal government."

Despite the concerns, Mike Williams, who has lived near the lake for decades tells me...

"Without some type of action I knew nothing was going to get done. It's been tried for 40 years and nothing has happened,” said local homeowner Mike Williams.Now he said he's willing to wait a little longer if it means keeping the lake he loves healthy.

"It's a working progress. It won't be finished at a fast pace,” Williams,

Progress that Dickman said he'll be keeping a close eye on.

"The lake has gotten in the position that it is now because nothing was done to it. Come out and hear the truth from the people that know,” said Dickman.

The Army Corp's informational meeting about their plans will take place Friday at 6pm at 7870 State Park Drive in Donalsonville.

