Tornado Destroys Home in Grady County; community rallies to support

A tornado in Grady County destroyed Chad Sheffield’s home while he was at work, but no one was injured; local officials confirmed damage in multiple areas.

Communities along Akridge Road, New Hope Road, and Sammy Bulloch Road were hit the hardest, with downed trees and powerlines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Severe weather tore through Grady County, leaving behind a trail of destruction and heartbreak as residents now begin the long process of recovery. Among those impacted is Cairo resident Chad Sheffield, who returned home from work to find his house destroyed by a tornado.

“Nobody was hurt. It's just stuff that can be replaced,” said Sheffield, standing beside what remained of his home.The tornado downed trees, snapped powerlines, and ultimately leveled Sheffield's house while he was away. He says he received the devastating call shortly before returning home.

“I got a call a little while ago saying that a tornado hit it while I was at work… And came home to this,” he said.Grady County Fire and Rescue confirmed multiple reports of storm damage, particularly in the northeastern part of the county. Roads like Akridge, New Hope, and Sammy Bulloch were among the hardest hit.

“Unfortunately, it does happen… It hits home when it's here in your own community,” said firefighter Justin Highland.Despite the loss, Sheffield says he’s overwhelmed by the kindness of those around him. Friends, neighbors, and even young volunteers stepped in to help clean up and show support.

“I want to say sorry to his family and I pray for him that he can find a new house,” said Jenna Clair Harrison, a family friend volunteering with the cleanup effort.“Thank you is not big enough. It's a blessing to have friends and family like this,” Sheffield added, holding back emotion.As the community works together to recover, the National Weather Service is expected to conduct an official storm assessment in the coming days.

WTXL will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

