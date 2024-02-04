Thousands attend Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival

Three thousand visitors are expected in the city.

The event is expected to bring almost $300,000 to local businesses.

Watch the story to see how music and art is bringing the community together.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More folks are piling into the downtown square here in Bainbridge for the fourth annual Jazz & Blues Festival.

I'm walking around hearing from locals that this year's festival is a hit.

People have traveled from as far as Lakeland, Florida and Albany, Georgia to hear the smooth sound of rhythm and blues.

Three thousand visitors are expected in the city.

The event is expected to bring almost $300,000 to local businesses.

The Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival not only offers food, drinks and jazz…

Sponsors partnered with FireHouse Arts Center to make sure art is showcased too.

"[We] think that the folks putting on the jazz festival are bringing culture and we want to be a part of that. Because no great community is great without the arts,” said Chelsea Kornse, director, FireHouse Arts Center.

Find more information about downtown Bainbridge here.