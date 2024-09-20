Those pushing against pending primate deal host town hall in Donalsonville in hope spread awareness

Second community town hall hosted by by those standing against pending primate project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A second town hall hosted by Decatur county organizers opposing a pending primate project is complete.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Donalsonville neighborhood where a number of speakers took the stage in hope of educating neighbors of the impacts the proposed facility may have here.

Thursday people came together during a town hall meeting.

Opposing a plan to build a primate breeding facility in Bainbridge.

"What happens when we want to attract another industry,” said Gordon Rogers. Flint Riverkeeper.

The company Safer Human Medicine is behind the business deal.

The conversation centered around how a project that would bring 30,000 primates to Decatur County within a 15 to 20 year time frame could pollute the Flint River and Lake Seminole.

The big question for neighbors: how waste water systems in the area could handle that number of primates' waste alongside residents.

"Is there a pretreatment plant? Meaning they are going to kill all the viruses before it ever gets there [wastewater plant],” according to Rogers.

WTXL reached out to SHM about the community's concerns about the company causing pollutants in the Flint river.

The company released a statement ,

"Bainbridge has the necessary wastewater treatment infrastructure in place that can more than adequately serve the needs of our facility."

But, opposing neighbors say that's not enough for them to feel safe, especially after Flint river was listed on Georgia Water Coalition's dirty dozen.

The list exposes bodies of water statewide at potential risk of contamination.

Another topic, the possible economic impact.

" Property values and foot traffic will go down,” said Elise Boyd.

Boyd is an out-of-state investor who travels from Tallahassee, Florida to Bainbridge due to investments.

She spoke during the town hall warning that other investors might be turned off by the pending deal.

"I am not sure if those other companies are going to come into fruition,” said Boyd.

The Georgia court of Appeals is expected to decide if the revenue bond is valid no later than November. Earlier this year all Decatur County commissioners reversed their approval of the primate project and $300 mil. revenue bond.

A SMH spokesperson stated,

"We look forward to a positive ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals soon and becoming an engaged, responsible member of the Bainbridge community."

