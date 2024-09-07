Things to do rain or shine in Bainbridge this weekend

Fun thing to do in Bainbridge over the weekend.

Watch the story to find out what to look out for next.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rain or shine hear are a few things people what they can do this weekend to stay dry while simply having a good time.

It’s no surprise that a hub for things to do is in an award-winning downtown area.

Firehouse Arts center is currently showcasing an exhibit by artist Steven Walker best known for his award-winning pieces depicting landscapes.

The exhibit will be open from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors ready to eat can stop into the Recovery Room for brunch from 11 to 3 p.m.

And for those who aren't afraid of a little rain a “flex” Disk Golf Tournament will take place at the Earle May Boat basin.

What to look out for next?

After winning downtown of the year the city will host a special block party to celebrate September 14.