Things to do rain or shine in Bainbridge this weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Rain or shine hear are a few things people what they can do this weekend to stay dry while simply having a good time.
It’s no surprise that a hub for things to do is in an award-winning downtown area.
Firehouse Arts center is currently showcasing an exhibit by artist Steven Walker best known for his award-winning pieces depicting landscapes.
The exhibit will be open from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Neighbors ready to eat can stop into the Recovery Room for brunch from 11 to 3 p.m.
And for those who aren't afraid of a little rain a “flex” Disk Golf Tournament will take place at the Earle May Boat basin.
What to look out for next?
After winning downtown of the year the city will host a special block party to celebrate September 14.