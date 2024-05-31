There's a new mentorship organization kicking off in Bainbridge; see who it helps

There's a new mentor initiative in Bainbridge with a mission to guide young ladies and girls from the ages of 12 to 21 years old.

Watch the story to learn how this group plans to give back to neighborhood girls in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping girls make empowered decisions.

"I just don't know how to follow directions,” said mentee Passion Halliburton.

Giving a first look at the newly formed mentorship group designed to help the community.

"I want to go to the military and then I want to go to college so I can be a RN,” said Halliburton.

The 14-year-old is manifesting some big plans for after high school. But says she needs some help along the way.

"[I] have a lot going on in my brain.” according to Halliburton.

Dr. Dominique Borden is stepping up to be a trusted resource to young girls and ladies in the neighborhood.

"Me being a teenage mom understanding that you need somebody else to talk to other than your own parents,” said IDENTITY founder, Borden.

Borden tells me after becoming pregnant at a young age she quickly encountered a number of challenges but in the end she beat the odds by gaining 18 years of healthcare experience.

Now she wants to help the youth in her own neighborhood by starting a mentorship program called IDENTITY.

"IDENTITY is just to help them figure out exactly what they want to do. I feel like if you know who you are you won't fall for anything,” said Borden.

Studies from groups like Girls Empowerment Network reports that mentorship helps improve self-confidence, leadership, and communication skills in young people.

Future mentees like Halliburton said she's excited to learn from a woman is already where she wants to be because -

"I feel like helping people can do me justice,” said Halliburton.

Parents are invited to learn more about the mentorship program by attending the mentorship workshop Saturday at 1 p.m at Priestly Praise Ministries on Scott Street.

