The results are in for Decatur County elections

The results of the Decatur county elections are in.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge to break down the results.

Looks like neighbors can expect to see some familiar faces when it comes to area leaders.

Expect when it comes to the U.S House of representatives spot for district two since A. Wayne Johnson won with 6,596 votes.

Sandford Bishop received 4,763 votes.

Other than that a majority of people in Decatur County decided to stick to tradition because Wiley Griffin will remain sheriff of Decatur County.

Griffin has held the title since 1999.

Another race neighbors had their eyes on would be county commissioner for district 2.

Steve Brock will maintain that title after gaining over 77% of votes.

Brock's opponent, Stephanie Harrity earned 22% of votes.

Overall almost 12,000 people in Decatur County voted in this election.

How many people are turning to the national election and waiting to see how Georgia will decide in the presidential race.

