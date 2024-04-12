The Bainbridge community comes together to support the next generation

Local leaders are making sure high school seniors are ready for life after graduation.

Highlighting opportunities for students that aim to go straight into the workforce or continue thier education.

Watch the story to learn how the community is coming together to support graduates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

High school seniors ready to go straight into the workforce are getting some hands-on training thanks to community leaders.

"This could really get me into a job that I want to do,” said Elias Floyd, a senior Bearcat Workforce Now member.

Finding out how these soon to be graduates plan to add to the city's workforce.

"An electrician or a plummer,” said Floyd.

Floyd decided to join the Bearcat Workforce Now program.

The program is run by the local Chamber of Commerce and offers students hands-on job training.

Floyd told me with graduation right around the corner he now has the chance to help support his family.

"I'm the only son in my family so the heavy lifting kind of falls to me,” Floyd.

U.S Census data shows an unemployment rate of almost 4% leaving over 400 people in the area searching for work.

Recently executive director Rick Mccaskill for the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County discussed two industry projects under code names "Neptune" and Market Garden" would bring more jobs to the community.

Students with their minds set on continuing their education might be interested in Memorial hospital and Manor's summer apprenticeship.

"It opens up the community as far as opportunities that we offer here at the hospital,” according to Cecilia Smith, a registered nurse for Memorial hospital and Manor.

Smith has been a registered nurse for the past 20 years.

She said the youth summer shadowing programs show students what to expect if they decide to pursue a career in health care.

"They're able to see what it truly is to be out here,” Smith.

Floyd said for now he's focused on building a career in hopes that his work will one day take him to places he's never been.

"I want to explore the world,” said Floyd.

Students in the Bearcat workforce now program will get their chance at an official interview next week.

I will be back April 30th when select students get the chance to sign job offers ahead of graduation.