Tattoo for a Cause: Bainbridge Tattoo Shop teams up with Humane Society to support animals in need

Bainbridge Tattoo Company is donating 50% of select service sales during a special fundraiser to support the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society.

Funds will help cover essential animal care services, including medical treatment and neutering.

Watch the story to learn how businesses can support the local humane society.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Bainbridge tattoo shop is making a permanent mark in the community—this time, not just with ink, but with compassion.

In a unique partnership, the Bainbridge Tattoo Company is teaming up with the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society for a special fundraiser aimed at supporting animals in need. On Saturday, the shop will donate 50% of all sales from select tattoo and piercing services to the Humane Society.

“Fundraisers are extremely important to the Humane Society. It provides the funds we need for our organization to carry out its mission. We want to help the helpless,” said Tiffany Singleton, coordinator at the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society.

The collaboration came to life when Singleton reached out to shop owner Josh Brailey with the idea—he agreed almost instantly.

The event promises to be more than just tattoos and piercings. It's a family-friendly gathering, complete with snow cones and bounce houses. All services will be available on a walk-in basis only.

Nora Strickland, a piercer at the shop, emphasized the importance of community support.

“We're nothing without our community. We rely on word of mouth—friends recommending friends. Without the support of our community, we wouldn't be where we are,” said Strickland.

Funds raised will go directly toward essential services for the animals, including urgent medical care and neutering procedures.

So if you're looking to show off your love for animals in a permanent way—or just want to support a good cause—stop by the Bainbridge Tattoo Company this Saturday. Your ink could help save the life of a animal in need.

