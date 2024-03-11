SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME: Watch the first in Bainbridge to win a $25,000 scholarship

Monday, Teri Mccord became the first in Bainbridge to be awarded the $25,000 "True Inspiration" scholarship by Chick Fil A.

Nearly 300 high school seniors in the neighborhood are expected to graduate this spring; around 50 of those students are planning to attend local college.

Watch the story to learn how younger neighbor plan to impact the city by staying close to home after graduation.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One of our own neighbors is gifted with a life changing surprise… all while at work.

Learning how our younger neighbors plan to add to our growing city.

"I do want to have an impact on the next generation,” said scholarship recipient Teri Mccord.

Monday she became the first in Bainbridge to be awarded the $25,000 "True Inspiration" scholarship by Chick Fil A.

"All it takes is to take that little step out of your comfort zone,” said Mccord.

Teri graduated from Bainbridge High School in 2023 and began attending Kennesaw State University.. But like many younger neighbors in Bainbridge she realized she wanted to be closer to home.

"With Bainbridge growing like it is, we always talk about the many opportunities that we have here,” Darlene Landy, a guidance counselor for Bainbridge high School

Landy has worked as a guidance counselor for Bainbridge High School for the past 8 years.

She's a native to the city and hopes more bearcats follow in her footsteps when it comes to giving back to their own neighborhoods.

"It was one of my dreams here to come back here and give to the county that gave so much to me,” said Landy.

Landy tells me nearly 300 seniors are expected to graduate this spring.

Around 50 of those students are planning to attend local college nearby to save money while gaining a bit more life experience.

Other students say they are ready to go straight into the workforce.

Past, students like Teri say she hopes to come back home to give back.

"If the opportunity comes where I can be a teacher of future bearcats I'd gladly take it,” said Mccord.

In 2024, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will award more than $26 million in scholarships to more than 14,000 Team Members across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

