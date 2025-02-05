Students in rural Southwest Georgia aim to attend college despite rising tuition cost

As students find ways to attend college amid the rising costs, the partnership between the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia approved a student rate increase in 2024.

18-year-old Keith Eidson recently signed an annual scholarship for over $18,000.

Watch the story to hear why the Eidsons said there are great opportunities, right here in Southwest Georgia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rising costs for higher education have parents and students searching for ways to save.

"Every time I talked to an out-of-state coach the first thing [I asked] was what kind of scholarships can I get? What do you all offer," said Keith Eidson, a student at Grace Christian Academy.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge where the next generation of rural Southwest Georgia is taking advantage of free money from scholarships and grants.

"This is definitely a relief. Between this scholarship and his academics, it's not going to cost us anything at all for him to go out-of-state to a private school,” said Keith’s father Jerry Eidson.

18-year-old Keith will soon be saying goodbye to Grace Christian Academy now that he's officially signed the paperwork to accept a scholarship for $18,650.

He headed to Milligan University in Tennessee, which means he would not qualify for Georgia's HOPE or Zell Miller grants.

"He knew that he had to get his tuition covered,” said Larissa Eidson, Keith’s mother.

The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that college tuition increased by 10% from 2010 to 2020.

Take a look at college costs statewide, the partnership between the University System of Georgia, and the Technical College System of Georgia approved a rate increase in 2024.

Despite years of remaining at a flat rate back in 2024, the rate increased by 2.5% for undergraduate tuition and a 5% hike in out-of-state tuition for its 26 public colleges and universities.

"It's nice not having to take out all those student loans. I'm not going into adult life without debt and interest. It feels really good,” said Keith.

Keith said that throughout his time playing baseball he rarely traveled beyond Southwest Georgia. He says opportunities were at his fingertips.

"It's a good feeling to know you can stay in this small Southwest area. You can get seen. You can get found,” said Keith.

High school counselors are encouraging parents and students to track down last-minute scholarships now.

The 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aidis open.

