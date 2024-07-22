South Georgian voter access group responds after president Biden ends reelection campaign

One voter education group responds after President Joe Biden ends his bid to stay in the white house.

As of Sunday, there are 16,529 registered voters in Grady County.

Watch the story to hear how a few South Geogians believe this change could impact local voters.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas is hearing predictions from a voters group to get a sense of how Biden's unexpected decision to end a fight to remain in the white house could impact South Georgian voters.

“I believe that it will address an issue that everyone has been whining about and that's president Biden's age,” said Cairo resident Margaret Tyson.

Tyson has previously volunteered for 'Organizing for Grady County INC.'

It's a group that works to educate local voters in hopes of getting them engaged to exercise their right to vote.

The current president of the group, Cherly Cruel-Simmons said the goal is clear.

"They wanted to get local people more involved in the democratic process,” according to Cruel-Simmons.

When Biden announced that he would be pulling out of the presidential race in a letter released on social media he endorsed vice president Kamala Harris.

Tyson believes that when the likely new democratic front runner takes their place on the ballot.

It will encourage what she deems a vital population in the 2024 presidential election.

"I definitely believe it will increase turnout for a younger population.. A more diverse population,” said Tyson.

That’s 10,209 of whom are white, not hispanic.

There are 4,553 of those registered voters are black, not hispanic.

Tyson said people of color are working to be more involved in the quote "workings of the city."

"Both groups have a voice,” said Tyson.

President Biden said he would address the nation in person later with more details about his decision

Find a link to Georgia deadlines to register to vote here.

