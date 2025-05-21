South Georgia Wrestling Club empowers local kids, supportting their mental and emotional development

South Georgia Takedown Club in Cairo teaches children ages 4–11 wrestling skills along with discipline, focus, and life lessons to support their mental and emotional development.

Parents and coaches report significant improvements in children's behavior, social skills, and academic focus.

Watch the story to hear a mother explain how the club has her son feel more confident.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local wrestling club is making a big impact in the lives of young children — not just by teaching them how to grapple, but by equipping them with valuable life skills that extend far beyond the mat.

The South Georgia Takedown Club, based in Cairo, was established in 2022 to introduce children ages 4 to 11 to the sport of wrestling. But according to Coach Josh Dillow, the mission goes much deeper.

“Our main goal is not to just teach them wrestling,” said Dillow, “but to teach them things they can take with them anywhere as they get older.” From discipline and focus to social development and emotional well-being, children at the club are learning much more than wrestling moves. For Jacob Martinez, 10, the club has had a personal impact.

“It helps me be a better person,” he said. Nine-year-old Kinsley Jones shared that wrestling has helped her make new friends, while Easton Cavaliere, 6, admitted his initial hesitation faded quickly.

“I didn’t like it the first time, but now I love it. It’s very fun.”The club has also proven beneficial for children with behavioral or developmental challenges. Raven Skye, whose son Easton wrestles with the club, said she’s seen a noticeable change.

“He has ADHD so we keep him in sports,” Skye explained. “Since he started, his aggressive behaviors have been way better. He’s been focusing more at school. Just all together, he's been much better.”

In addition to teaching kids popular moves like the “cowboy” and “chicken wing,” the program emphasizes personal growth and mentorship. Coach Dillow works closely with other coaches and parents to guide kids through real-life challenges.

“It’s about helping them stay out of trouble and off the street,” he said. “We teach them how to make the right choices and decisions,” Dillow says. The club has already made a meaningful impact in the community, and he’s hopeful about its future.

“If I could do this for a living, this is what I’d do. I love it. As long as I’m able, I’m going to keep doing it.”

Interested in Joining?

Sign-ups for next season are open now, and a special wrestling camp begins in July. Scholarships and sponsorships are available. For more information, visit the South Georgia Takedown Club’s website here.

