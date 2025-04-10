South Georgia Fire Department offers Free EMT Course to tackle ongoing shortage

Decatur County Fire and Rescue is offering a free EMT course to combat a statewide and national shortage, with students only covering uniform, book, and testing costs.

Locals like Holly Earp and Michael Jenkins are taking the course to serve their community and advance their careers in emergency response.

Watch the story to learn about the advanced EMT class starts May 6, and the registration deadline is April 18; interested applicants can email DCFRPR@decaturcounty.ga.gov .

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Amid a growing shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) across the state and the nation, one small South Georgia fire department has taken action by offering a free EMT course aimed at bringing new life into the field.

Back in 2020, Decatur County Fire and Rescue launched the program to address the critical need for EMTs—a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and fueled by burnout, recruitment struggles, and limited funding.

Today, the program is gaining traction among residents ready to serve their communities. One of them is 51-year-old Holly Earp, a student currently enrolled in the course.

"Right now, my attention is on learning to be an EMT," Earp said. "I heard about this program being completely free for anybody who wants to join and do something different with their life."For Earp, the decision to enroll was about more than a career change—it was about helping people in their most vulnerable moments.

"Just to know that you are an advocate for that patient—to make them feel at ease—that is gratifying," she added.

The course is open to the public at no charge, though students are required to cover the cost of uniforms, textbooks, background checks, and testing fees. Once certified, graduates can work anywhere in the state or even beyond.

Michael Jenkins, an engineer with Bainbridge Public Safety, is also taking the course to expand his capabilities after nearly 11 years on the job.

"It allows me to further my career," Jenkins said. "I caught myself running to medical calls like wrecks. We get there, and we can't do anything."The program is not only helping individuals grow professionally but is also strengthening community ties."

"It just puts a smile on my face going to these calls and the people know me," Jenkins shared. Employers, including EMS companies like Survival Flight, are eager to hire new EMTs, and the department is already planning for future sessions.

An advanced EMT course is scheduled to begin on May 6, with the registration deadline set for April 18.

For more information or to sign up, interested applicants can email DCFRPR@decaturcounty.ga.gov.

