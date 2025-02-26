South Georgia Farmers struggle amid grant funding challenges

Agribusiness is Georgia’s leading industry, contributing $74 billion annually to the state’s economy, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Southern Farmers Collaborative Group works with growers to enhance education, grant access, and more.

Watch the story to hear how local farmers are successfully securing grant funds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grant Funding keeps local farmers growing in South Georgia. For many farmers, putting money into the soil with no guarantee of a return is a tough reality. That’s why grant funding is critical for keeping local farms running.

Brendia King, a farmer at Kingsland Farms in Decatur County, understands the struggle firsthand.

"People can't afford to put money into the soil and wait for it to produce or not produce. It's no guarantee," King said.

Despite growing up on the farm, King never envisioned herself taking on the responsibility of farming until she connected with the Southern Farmers Collaborative Group. The group, led by President Alfred Greenlee, provides agricultural education and grant guidance to farmers in need.

"When there's a grant that a farmer is doing himself, if he's not familiar with the language or the terminology or how to write the grant, then that's where we come in," Greenlee explained.

Farmer Charlie Backey, who operates Bacalo Farm in Miller County, faced hurdles in securing funding before receiving guidance from the Southern Farmers Collaborative Group.

"We just didn't know how to go about applying," Backey admitted.

Seeing a need in her community, Backey established a community garden at Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bainbridge to address the rising cost of vegetables.

"Vegetables are so expensive in the grocery stores. We had to come up with something to help people," Backey said.

With the support of the Southern Farmers Collaborative Group, Backey successfully secured a $10,000 grant to support her efforts. King also benefited from grant assistance, receiving funding from the USDA that allowed her to become a grower and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"I've lost 62 pounds. I no longer take medication. I feel fantastic," King shared.

Farmers interested in learning more about grant opportunities are encouraged to attend a training conference hosted by the Southern Farmers Collaborative Group in Albany, Georgia, on March 28th.

For more information, visit their websiteor contact the organization directly, USDA grant option.

