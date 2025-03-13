South Georgia families encouraged to host exchange students

Families in South Georgia are encouraged to host exchange students, offering them a cultural experience while enriching their own lives.

Italian student Emma Zollo fulfilled her dream of coming to the U.S. through Greenheart Exchange, with coordinator Cynthia George helping place students in host families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One such student, Emma Zollo, traveled across the globe from North Italy to Ashburn, Georgia, near Tifton, to fulfill a lifelong dream.

"Since I was little, I always told my parents, I want to go to America," Zollo said. "It was a dream for me."

Zollo's journey to the United States was made possible through Greenheart Exchange, an international student exchange program. Cynthia George, a coordinator for Greenheart Exchange, played a key role in making these opportunities available to students like Zollo.

George became a coordinator in May 2024 after a colleague suggested she apply.

"She was like, 'You'd be great for this position given your background,'" George recalled. "I said, 'What the heck,' so I applied for it."

Originally from Malaysia, George has experienced life as an exchange student both in the U.S. and Europe.

"I cooked meals, I talked about my culture, and wore my national costume," she shared.

Currently, George oversees 11 students placed in homes from Tifton, Georgia to High Springs, Florida. According to the International Student Exchange, small towns like these offer specialized attention, smaller class sizes, and a strong sense of community, making them ideal locations for exchange students.

To qualify as a host family, applicants must pass a background check, provide three meals a day, and ensure a suitable space for students to sleep and study. Most importantly, they must be willing to open their homes and hearts.

"The ability to open your homes and hearts to these students is the most important part," George emphasized.

Zollo echoed this sentiment, highlighting the personal growth that comes from participating in an exchange program.

"You can really improve yourself and learn from someone from a different country," she said.

For those interested in becoming a host family, more information can be found using the details provided here.

