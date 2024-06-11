South Georgia D.A. request for more funding not approved; see what happens next

Decatur County leaders approved a budget for fiscal year 2025.

The South Georgia district attorney's request for more funding was not approved.

Watch to story to find out why the D.A's office still has time to round up additional funding to address staffing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Decatur County's 2025 budget has been approved.

I'm in the Bainbridge neighborhood following up on the impacts this will have on the community.

Recently, I told you about the seven neighbors from the South Georgia district attorney's office whose grant-funded salaries are scheduled to end.

District Attorney Joe Mulhollad had asked Decatur County leaders for support in their budget.

Tuesday, Decatur county commissioners approved the 2025 budget, however the additional $74,000 requested by Mulholland was not approved.

That can change.

County administrator Alan Thomas says Mulholland plans to speak to commission boards in Mitchell, Calhoun, Grady and Baker counties to determine if his office will be awarded more money.

Decatur County leaders will then consider amending the 2025 budget.

The D.A's office has until December 31st to lock down more funding to secure grant funded jobs.

