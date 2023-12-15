Shared water agreement to secure Lake Seminole and Chattahoochee water flow levels

Flow issues are paramount especially when is comes to shared waters which have historically resulting in litigation.

During times of drought water levels are critical.

Watch the story to learn more about a historic water agreement that aims to keep valued bodies of water flowing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Unpacking a multi-state water agreement that will not only keep those who love these waters busy…

But potentially lead the way to a decades long wait for compromise.

"I had no idea until I got here and found this park.. It's awesome,” said Dave Pearson.

Pearson is visiting Bainbridge for the next few months for business but quickly grew fond of the city's waterways. He tells me he mostly enjoys—

"Bass fishing,” said Pearson.

Bainbridge has earned a reputation for recreation activities ranging from parks, trails, fishing, and boating.

Water that backs up the Flint River from Lake Seminole brings a sense of peace helping people like Pearson...

"To relax. I like to be outside,” said Pearson.

Recently Georgia gov. Brian Kemp and Alabama gov. Kay Ivey brought good news to those who enjoy being outdoors.

By striking a first of its kind agreement to ensure minimum water flows in parts of the Chattahoochee River and into Lake Seminole.

Flint Riverkeeper is an environmentalist group that works to ensure citizens have access to clean water.

"For drinking water.. Industrial water.. Generating electricity,”Gordon Rogers, executive director, Flint Riverkeeper.

The deal ends a 33 year long dispute initiated by Alabama alleging that the U.S Army Corps, who maintain these shared waters, were prioritizing residents in metro Atlanta when it came to dispersing shared water.

Lake Seminole connects the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers.

Balancing water flow in areas where waters are shared between different states has caused disputes known as the water wars.

"There's enough water in this system to satisfy almost everybody's needs almost all of the time during drought,” according to Rogers.

Gov. Kemp said in part quote " "The Chattahoochee River is the lifeblood of southwest Georgia, and this proposal would give citizens and businesses certainty about the flow of water they need for business and leisure."

Gov. Ivey echoed in part "It would provide Alabama with long-term assurances that, in times of drought, our citizens will be protected."

For Pearson the complex settlement allows him access to the simpler things..

"It's nice to have somewhere to go and just relax,” said Pearson.

Environmental experts are optimistic that this deal will lead to other compromises for shared water that impact almost 8 million tri-state residents.