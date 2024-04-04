Sexual abuse survivor shares story to help empower others

April is known as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Emily Floyd has chosen to use this time to share here story in hopes of removing the shame from the abuse.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How a woman says she took back her power by speaking out after being violated for years.

"I was ashamed and I was scared for a very long time and I'm not any more,” said, sexual abuse survivor, Emily Floyd.

Taking a closer look at how conversations surrounding child abuse are tough but, one survivor says she shares here story to remove the shame from the abuse.

"The summer after I turned nine I ended up saying something to my grandmother.. Who then said something to my mom,” said Floyd.

22-year-old Emily Floyd is describing the moment her nine year old self told a loved one that she was being sexually abused for the past two years.

"It was my stepfather who was also my swim coach," said Floyd.

Floyd's mother Jeannie Cox tells me that even after 13 years learning that her daughter was harmed by a loved one is an unimaginable experience.

"It's not that creepy guy in the elevator.. It's not that weird looking person in the store. It's a person that you love and you trust,” said Cox.

Floyd told me that Oak House Children's Advocacy and Sexual Assault center supported her during the trial process.

Oak house is a non-profit advocacy group that services Decatur, Grady, Mitchell, Baker and Calhoun counties.

Offering services like forensic exams. Expert testimony, advocacy and referrals.

"Things like this aren't easy for people and sometimes families can't support the way they need to,” according to Floyd.

Since April is known as National Child Abuse Prevention month Floyd has chosen to use this time to share here story in hopes of removing the shame from the abuse.

"So that other people can hear and know that it's okay to speak out,” said Floyd.

Floyds shared a message for anyone who is living in fear while being abused.

"Find the courage because you have it,” said Floyd. “There's a world of people out here that have been through the same thing who understand the struggles and who will help you.

If you or someone you know is being abused use the links below to find local and statewide resources.