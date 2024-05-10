Severe weather knocks out power in Climax; Decatur County neighbors work to recover

Sixteen families were without power after fallen trees took down power lines along the way.

A tornado warning woke families up Friday morning.

Watch the story to hear how one mother is coping with no power and no restoration time frame availible.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right outside of Bainbridge in the Climax neighborhood several people lost power after a tree fell and brought down power lines along the way.

Candace Walker has lived on Madison Street for the past 11 years.

Walker said despite the tornado warning she did not expect to wake up to sounds of trees and power lines crashing down leaving people in the area of Madison and Church Streets without power.

The Decatur County Sheriff's department was ready to assist after a Madison Street neighbor called Bainbridge Public Safety Friday at 9:03 a.m. to report trees and power lines down.

Due to the severe weather Decatur County schools closed Friday.

Walker says she has a full house but no power.

"My kids are going crazy. They canceled school today so we get to be home with them and no power so that makes it hard on them,” said Candace Walker a Madison Street neighbor.

Walker's hopes when it comes to time frames to reconnect the power.

"I hope any minute now.. That's what I'm hoping for,” said Walker.

Georgia Power is working to repair the damage to restore power to the 16 affected homes.

Right now there is no time frame of when power will be back on for these neighbors.

Check out Georgia power’s outage map for restoration updates here.

