Several jobs at South Georgia district attorney’s office scheduled to end; what's being done to prevent it

The Victim of Crime Act Administrators grant better known as VOCA is set to decrease at the end of the year.

With American Rescue Plan Act funding ending, seven employees are set to lose their jobs.

Watch the video above to see what's being done to save those jobs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several jobs at the South Georgia district attorney’s office are scheduled to end. “[I’m disappointed that I may not be able to do that anymore. I’ve always enjoyed a social service type job,” said victim advocate Nancy Davis for the South Georgia district attorney’s office.

I’m finding out why these jobs are ending and how the district attorney is working to save these jobs.

“Well, it’s upsetting because [first of all] I think about the victims and the services that they won’t be receiving,” said Davis. Davis began working with the DA’s office as a volunteer more than 10 years ago. But thanks to grant funding she was offered a salary.

“I’m paid by the VOCA grant,” according to Davis.

The Victim of Crime Act Administrators grant better known as VOCA is set to decrease at the end of the year and with American Rescue Plan Act funding ending.. Davis, like six other employees, are set to lose their jobs.

“It’s important for us to fight for them because we need these positions.. And without them you’re going to have delays and with delays comes dismissals,” said Joe Mulholland, district attorney for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Mulholland is asking district counties which include Mitchell, Calhoun, Grady, Baker, and Decatur County to supplement his budget now that grant funded jobs are set to end in December. With Decatur County set to determine the 2025 Fiscal budget six months ahead of the other counties Mulholland reached out to Decatur County commissioners first.

“We’re asking for thousands when we’ve saved counties millions,” according to Mulholland. Mulholland said his office has saved Decatur County proximity $1.4 mil. dollars over the course of ten years by using grant funded programs.

He’s asking Decatur County commissioners for $74,000 annually to save jobs he says offer crucial services to victims. “We’re just asking them to do the right thing and make sure these positions continue to be funded,” said Mulholland.

Even with her income on the line Davis says her main concern is who will serve victims.

“This is a very viable and needed program. We need supplemental funding to continue it,” said Davis.

I reached out to the Decatur County commissioners office and I’m still waiting to hear back.

Mulholland said he is hopeful that county commissioners will grant his request for more funding to pressure seven grant funded jobs.

The 2025 fiscal budget for Decatur County will be finalized June 11 at 9 a.m. during the next county commissioners meeting.

View proposed budget here : https://www.decaturcountyga.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/FY-2025-Budget-Draft-.pdf