Seminole County to open School-Based Health Center with $1 Million Federal Grant

Seminole County Schools secured a $1 million federal grant to develop a school-based health center opening in 2026, providing on-campus medical care for students and staff.

The center aims to reduce barriers to healthcare access in this rural community, where many parents struggle to take time off work or travel long distances for care.

A new era of student and staff wellness is coming to Seminole County as a $1 million federal grant helps establish a school-based health center on the grounds of the Seminole County School System.

Set to open in 2026 alongside a new K-12 school building, the center will provide critical healthcare services to both students and faculty, removing major barriers to access for this rural Georgia community.

“A lot of parents want to do what they need to for their children, but they don't always have the resources,” said Tina Calhoun, an LPN and school nurse with Seminole County Schools. “We have a lot of students who are in single-parent homes, or we’re such a rural community that the parents have to work 45 minutes to an hour from here. So for them to take off work, it’s a lot.”

Understanding these challenges, Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs Marie Godwin took action by applying for a School-Based Health Center Grant. The result was a $1 million award to help create a healthcare hub on campus.

“The faculty as well as the students will have healthcare right here on the grounds of the Seminole County Schools System,” said Godwin. “We're trying to address attendance as one piece of that.”

But the goals of the center go far beyond improving attendance. It will provide a range of services, including physical and behavioral healthcare. A physician assistant and nurse will be based on-site, and the school will periodically offer access to an optometrist and dental services.

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, telehealth and school-based programs are crucial in rural areas. They help overcome challenges such as long travel distances and shortages of healthcare workers, both of which are significant issues in Southwest Georgia.

“[This] is going to help us help parents who maybe already have a doctor but can't take off work,” Calhoun added.

While the new health professionals will expand the scope of services available, Calhoun emphasized that her role will remain vital. “I'm just going to be the go-between. The regular stuff that we do at school—I’m still going to do that. I just really love working with the kids.”

Parents will be asked to collaborate with medical staff before any treatment is provided to their child, ensuring open communication and consent.

As 2026 approaches, this initiative marks a major step forward in making healthcare more accessible for families in Seminole County.

