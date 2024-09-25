See where you can take shelter in Bainbridge during Hurricane Helene

Hope Farms will be open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until the storm passes.

Neighbors are asked to bring their own air mattresses, bedding, water and charges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been a combination of sporadic rainfall and neighbors making sure their sand bags are ready to go here in my neighborhood.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge telling my neighbor that there's a safe place to go should they need shelter ahead of Hurricane Helene.

People here in Decatur county are working to make sure they are prepared for the storm.

People have been stopping into places like Bainbridge Public safety and Public works to fill bags with sand in hope of preparing for any flooding that may come with the storm.

But, people like Miranda Jenkins decided to take it a step further.

"The opportunity came for me to have an empty house.. I Am able to fill a need in this community right now,” said Miranda Jenkins, the site director of Hope Farms.

Jenkins is the site direction for women's recovery center Hope Farms.

Since all residents have been evacuated she decided to open shared space area's up as an official community center during the storm.

Jenkins asked neighbors to bring their own-

"I'm telling them to bring bedding. If you have bedding you can sleep on. If you have an air mattress, bring it,” said Jenkins.

Neighbors are also asked to bring their own hygiene products and chargers.

The space will be open to any community member in need of shelter during the storm.

