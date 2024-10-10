SEE HOW: Bainbridge parents can introduce their kids to STEM learning for free

Southwest Georgia Regional Library is one of the many libraries across the state that received the learning launch pads through the Governor's Emergency Educational relief grants.

The program came as a response to the decline in the learning experience as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the story to see why one mom says this free resource is bring her family together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Children can have access to STEM and phonics… Free of charge.

There's a way for parent to help their kids learn by using digital devices like this one.

"We just started to home-school our children and I've been coming to the library looking for resources,” said mother of two Savannah Bulger.

Bulger said she's been coming to Gilbert H. Gragg library since she was a child.

She said things have come full once she began using library resources as a way to supplement her children's education.

"I love it. It creates more exploration for them in my opinion,” said Bulger.

Southwest Georgia Regional Library is one of the many libraries across the state that received the learning launch pads through the Governor's Emergency Educational relief grants. This came as a response to the decline in the learning experience as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kids today may not want to read that book or do a worksheet,” according to Catherine Vanstone assistant director, Southwest Georgia Regional Library.

Playaway creators report that 24% of families have no mobile data plan which is why launch pads do not require internet access.

Launchpads and STEM kits can be checked out for free with a library card.

"Making sure everyone has a chance to learn in a fun and engage in a fun way,” said Vanstone.

Bulger said she's glad to have a way to be more involved in how her children learn.

"It just brought us together as a family. It being a free resource there's just so much more I can bring home,” said Bulger.

Parents can also get access to ABC Mouse for their children ages 2 to 8 for free all they need is a library card.

The local library system here just got approved for a grant that will bring 300 more launch pads to Decatur, Mller, and Seminole Counties.