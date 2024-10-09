SEE HOW: Bainbridge community is working to provide safe space for evacuees ahead of Milton

Hotels are at capacity but the city of Bainbridge found a way to make space for evacuees.

Watch the story to learn how Bainbridge is supporting those searching for refuge from Milton.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Supporting our Florida neighbors who are looking for a safe place to take shelter from Hurricane Milton.

"Blessed that I got out,” Joseph Connery, an evacuee from New Port Richey, Florida.

The city of Bainbridge opened space at the Earle May Boat Basin up to evacuees less than two weeks after Helene.

Initially Connery went to Tallahassee but when he could not find any open space he made the decision to go further north.

"So I came up here and found a place to land while the storm comes through, according to Connery.

Milton marked the fifth hurricane in 2024.

Connery said he and his family are still working to recover from the recent damage by Helene.

"My house was flooded with 30 inches of surge water from Hurricane Helene. I literally had a dock float up and land in my front yard,” said Connery.

Because of the recent devastation from Helene people in Bainbridge aren't thinking twice when it comes to helping evacuees.

Co-owner of Willis Park Hotel, Chrissy Kay said like many hotels in the area her business is at full capacity. But she still wants to help people find lodging.

“The calls just kept coming. I felt like I needed to do something else,” said Kay. “So I reached out to the community and put a post out and just asked for anybody else who could assist."

Not only did the city of Bainbridge step in to offer space to evacuees but places like Decatur county airport accepted 31 planes carrying roughly 60 pilots in training.

"We have no landing fees or parking fees. We were able to help them get away from Milton,” said Katie Harrell, the administrative assistant and FBO attendant for Decatur county airport

Why is a business owner eager to help a competitor or why the local airport would allow pilots evacuating the storm store from their planes free of charge?

"Because that's what we do.. We have to all help each other,” said Kay.

"We love helping our community as well as anyone around us,” said Harrell.

Florida evacuees like Connery want to share his gratitude.

"I wrote my note on a card at the entrance.. Thank you.” said Connery.

Reach out to the city of Bainbridge with any questions about availability.