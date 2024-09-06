SEE HOW: Bainbridge American Legion 340 connects local veterans to resources

American Legion 340 host monthly meet and greets for local veterans every first Thursday.

Veterans are invited to share experiences and get access to resources.

Watch the story to see how the American Legion to hear from those taking advantage of the opportunity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's about neighbors sticking together.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at the American Legion 340 where a monthly event is helping veterans find a sense of community.

"It makes you feel real good because you can communicate with other people you haven't seen for years,” said Allen Carter, Bainbridge veteran.

Veterans like Carter did not hesitate to donate blood during an American Legion 340 meet and greet Thursday.

Carter is 83 years young and served in the United States Army for "Twelve years, eight months and twenty-seven days,” said Carter.

But who's counting when it comes to serving our country?

Carter also received a free wellness check after giving blood which included checking blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.

The blood drive acted as a way to allow veterans to do what they've always done, serve.

Beyond the blood drive the American Legion hosts monthly meetings to give vets opportunities to connect to resources.

"There's too much information that veterans either don't know about or certain veterans have but they haven't shared it with anyone else,” said Michael Jackson, Gadsden county veteran services officer.

After the veteran's services office closed in Bainbridge neighbors said accessing resources is challenging, so visits from people like Michael Jackson bridge gaps in access for neighbors.

"I want to get not only my county I represent but to get out there and meet other veterans and organizations; American Legion, VFW,” according to Jackson. “To see what we can do to better serve our veterans in the community."

If you missed this event no worries… The next American Legion meeting will be October 3.

