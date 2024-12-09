SEE HOW: A local grocery store is partnering with a ministry that aims to feed Decatur County neighbors

Love and Care Community Outreach Ministries INC. feeds an estimated 350 to 400 families a month.

Pick-N-Save is partnering with the non-profit organization for its 6th annual food drive.

Watch the story to find out how any community member can support and help feed vulnerable Decatur County residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas met a woman who proves that people here in Bainbridge won't sit around when they see their neighbors in need…

"I knew there was a need and my heart has always been to help people,” said CEO of Love & Care Community Outreach INC, Jeanette Thompson.

People are donating yarn for hats, everyday hygiene products most of us may take for granted, and food of course.

All this and more has been going to Love & Care community outreach ministries since 2021.

"So they won't feel beat down because they're already down so we want to be able to lift them up,” said Thompson.

Back in 2019 Memorial Hospital & Manor's community health needs assessment revealed that over 84% of low-income families experienced food insecurity.

Love & Care community outreach is working to serve individuals struggling to buy food by cooking hot meals and distributing food on a monthly basis.

"We branched out... Not having any income for it just depends on God to supply,” according to Thompson.

The group feeds between 350 to 400 families each month and this month they are getting some help.

"The cashiers will ask them if they want to participate with a $5 donation and when they do that five dollars worth of food gets put back directly into the community,” said Lee Johnson, the store manager for Food Giant Pick-N-Save.

The store is partnering with the non-profit organization to host its sixth annual food drive.

Right now an estimated $1,800 is set to buy food for people living in Decatur County.

"It feels good to be a part of a company that really takes it personally [by] being involved in our local community,” said Johnson.

The outreach group is not stopping at food when it comes to serving this community.

Up next? A portable shower station to serve homeless neighbors.

"Some of them are looking for jobs and we want to be able to serve them properly,” said Thompson.

Find out how to donate or volunteer here.

The next food giveaway will be December 14 at 600 South Wheat Avenue.

Pick-n-save will be accepting donations until December 25.

