Safer Human Medicine execs address Bainbridge citizens' opposing pending primate facility

SHM leaders answer the tough questions and respond to concerns surrounding locals qualifying for potential jobs and environmental impacts.

It’s a project that has caused a community to protest, rally and even seek a number of legal suits against the now pending project.

But the executives from primate facility Safer Human Medicine said -

"We're going to continue to push,” said James Giovanoni, CFO Safer Human Medicine.

Despite the growing number of lawsuits and accusations ranging from alleged Georgia Open Meetings Act violations, multiple citizen legal complaints that the primate company will be a nuisance to neighbors.. Giovanoni said the goal remains the same.

"We wouldn't be sitting here if there wasn't a huge need for this critical resource,” according to Giovanoni.

Giovanoni is referring to the need the primates will fill.

A need for medical research in the United States.

While leaders from PETA have argued that the use of primates for medical research is dated and predicted to be reduced in the future.

Another major topic for concern - jobs.

"We are going to create over 400 jobs within the first ten years,” said Giovanoni.

Neighbors are concerned if locals will qualify for any of the hundreds of jobs expected to come to the city.

SHM leaders said entry level positions like laboratory animal technician or maintenance specialist would attract local or new comers to the area.

"In addition to the good pay that we're offering and the benefits.. We have really good training programs,” said Dave Johst, president for Safer Human Medicine.

During a recent community town hall meeting environmentalists spoke against the project by voicing concerns for local water like the Flint river and Lake Seminole.

"Is there a pre-treatment plant? Meaning they are going to kill all of the viruses before it even gets there,” Flint River Keeper, Gordon Rogers.

SHM leaders said it's not yet determined how many primates will be housed at the facility.

The company plans to work with local leaders to gain approval as the project progresses when it comes to adding more primates.

As of now the company says the current infrastructure is reliable.

"We trust and respect the folks that manage the Bainbridge water treatment system when they tell us that what we put in there is properly treated,” said Johst.

Neighbors said they are concerned that this project will stifle investors from building here.

"What happens when we want to attract another industry,” said Rogers.

On the contrary, SHM CFO said per an independent economic impact report the company had conducted by an independent firm.

The company will bring growth to the city that will cause other markets to expand.

"The community expands and the labor force expands,” said Giovanoni.“There may be jobs in restaurants that have to be added. It could be in retail or housing."

Those are just a few of the responses from the other side when it came down to neighbor's concerns.

Remember this is a pending project as we wait for a number of court decisions to be made.

The Georgia court of appeals is expected to decide on the validation of the revenue bond by November.

Reach out to SHM directly with questions here.

