Safer Human Medicine Acquires Holding Facility in Florida, to complement Bainbridge's site

BAINBRIDGE, GA — Safer Human Medicine has announced it acquired a holding facility in Labelle, Florida.

This facility will complement the company’s sit in Bainbridge.

SHM says this investment gives them a unique opportunity to accelerate its holding and quarantine operations for non-human primates (NHPs) while supporting the development of its larger husbandry facility set for construction in Bainbridge.

The company says the Labelle site offers several key advantages that will bolster its position in the domestic husbandry of NHPs and expand its operational capabilities.

SHM says the acquisition supports its broader commitment to economic growth and job creation in Bainbridge.

To read the full release clickhere.

