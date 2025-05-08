Rising Utility Costs Could Drive Georgians to the Polls This Summer

Utility Costs & Climate Policy at Stake: Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission — which regulates electricity and gas rates — are on the ballot, with decisions impacting energy prices and climate preparedness statewide.

Statewide Primary Election: Although the seats represent Districts 2 and 3, all Georgia voters will weigh in. Advanced voting in Decatur County runs June 9–13; the primary is June 17, and the general election is November 4.

As energy bills climb, Georgians may have more motivation than ever to cast their votes in this summer’s special election. Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission — the powerful body that helps set utility rates — are now up for grabs, and voters are beginning to pay attention.

Though typically overlooked, the race for the Public Service Commission (PSC) is gaining traction, especially among residents in South Georgia. The PSC plays a key role in regulating the prices for power and gas, as well as shaping Georgia’s approach to climate change and the state’s preparedness for extreme weather.

"This affects everybody statewide in Georgia," said Tory Green, a Bainbridge resident. "These light bills are steadily increasing. These big companies can't really tell us why. So I vote every chance that I get."

Election Details

Advanced voting in Decatur County will run from June 9 to June 13, with the primary election scheduled for June 17. While the PSC seats represent specific districts, both races will appear on ballots statewide.

District 2, covering East and Southeast Georgia, features a Republican primary between Tim Echols and Lee Muns. Democrat Alicia Johnson is running unopposed.

District 3, which includes Dekalb, Clayton, and Fulton counties, has four Democrats in the primary: Daniel Blackman, Keisha Sean Waites, Peter Hubbard, and Robert Jones. The winner will face incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson in the general election on November 4.

The decisions made by these commissioners will impact everything from monthly utility bills to long-term clean energy plans. For voters concerned about high energy costs, utility shut-offs, and Georgia’s clean energy future, this election is more relevant than ever.

Make Your Voice Heard

To vote in this special election, check your registration status and polling details at vote.gov.

