PRESERVING BAINBRIDGE HISTORY: Area business owners repurpose historical buildings for new use

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanks to local business owners some of the oldest buildings around the city now serve a new purpose.

Talking to two different business owners to learn if the price they had to pay to preserve parts of the city's history was worth it.

"When you buy an old building you have grand dreams that take longer than you like,” said John Noel, owner of The Old Post Office.

The Old Post Office was originally built in 1914.

"When you have an old structure and you want to do it the right way. It takes time,” said Noel.

He's talking about the nearly two year construction project.

Given the building's history, he had to follow the guidelines of the city and historic preservation commission.

These guidelines aim to preserve the architectural character of not just the building but its influence on the city.

Noel said he decided to go above those guideline because –

"I wanted to go after federal tax credits,” according to Noel.

Business owners can unlock the federal historic tax credit which provides a 20 percent federal tax credit.

There are also state historic preservation tax credits available to business owners who follow appropriate guidelines.

Yet, small business owner Willie Wimbush tells me he had to fight for minor improvements to his business.

"A lot of paperwork.. Kind of difficult,” said Willie Wimbush, owner, Brothers & Brothers.

Wimbush has owned Brothers & Brothers detail shop located on North Broad Street for over a decade.

He said when it came down to adding additional roofing and a drain things became costly.

"It was $7 to $8,000,” said Wimbush.

Noel and Wimbush operated two different businesses from two different times, but in the end they both shared the investment was well worth it.

"Worth the wait and the fight,” said Wimbush.

"I feel vindicated from the idea that historic renovations work,” said Noel.

The old post office now functions as a bar.

Brothers & Brothers is now a detailed car wash.

