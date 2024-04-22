POSITIVE IMPACT: A new organization aims to clean up Bainbridge while mentoring local kids in the process

Bainbridge neighbors are eager to learn more about a initiative that has young men and boy out cleaning the community.

Founder Steve Addison uses the time the group spends together cleaning the community as a gateway to mentor kids by talking to them about making good choices.

Watch the story to see why kids are eager to give back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Areas like Water street are known to have a lot of litter.

I'm talking to the man behind a new initiative that's taking a simple task like picking up trash and how it's helping teens stay on the right path.

"You know it all started with a thought,” said Steve Addison, founder of Keep Bainbridge Beautiful.

Addison explained how he transformed an idea into an initiative to mentor kids from his neighborhood.

"My overall goal is to just bring the community together as one,” said Addison.

KBB is an organization where Addison, alongside other men from the community, show kids how to take pride in their home by picking up trash around the city.

Addison said he made some bad decisions in his past that landed him in juvenile Detention centers and prison.

Now he uses those experiences to motivate kids to make better choices.

"My background and what I have been through …. Basically I'm just trying to reach out to them,” according to Addison.

Youth.org reports that mentorship can help youth as they go through challenges in life including dealing with stressful changes at home or transitions into adulthood.

I asked 12-year-old Zumario James why he decided to spend his time picking up someone else's trash.

He said –

"To help the community,” said James.

Once or twice a month neighbors should expect to see local kids walking around with trash bags ready to connect with neighbors.

James said he gives back to his community because of the feeling he gets while doing it.

"It feels good [to] help others,” said James.

Addison said this initiative goes beyond cleaning the neighborhood.

"Some people hear Keep Bainbridge Beautiful and all they think about is sanitation,” said Addison. “ It's deeper than that – keep the people beautiful.. Keep the youth beautiful."

Keep Bainbridge Beautiful members will be cleaning West Bainbridge in May.

Find out how you can tag along to make a positive impact on the community here.