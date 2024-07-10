Planning board supports rezoning 350 acres of West Bainbridge; see what neighbors have to say

Bainbridge neighbors expressed opposition for proposal to rezone a area that borders hundreds of homes during Tuesday nights public hearing.

The proposal is designed to make way for future economic development.

Watch the story to learn the next steps for the proposal to rezone rural residential to heavy industrial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bainbridge neighbors were disappointed Tuesday night. The planning commission supports a recommendation to rezone 350 acres of west Bainbridge.

"There's no sensitivity to the subject matter at hand,” said West Bainbridge native, Brian Johnson.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas found out what's next in a story she’s been tracking for months.

It was a full house during Tuesday's planning commission meeting where the board heard from a number of neighbors standing against a proposal to rezone land in west Bandridge from rural residential to heavy industrial.

"You have people in positions where if things do not affect them… It's not relevant,” according to Johnson.

Ahead of the meeting we took the time to ask executive director of the Development Authority for Bainbridge and Decatur -

"Why do you believe that this rezoning [proposal] would be good for our community?” said Douglas.

"If we're going to continue to grow and be prosperous then we have to continue with recruitment,” said Rick McCaskill, executive director for the Development Authority for Bainbridge and Decatur County.

McCaskill addressed the board and room full of concerned neighbors assuring that the expansion of the Down Range industrial park allows industry to grow.

"We've got some pretty good parcels at our other industrial parks but nothing over 100 acres,” said McCaskill.

What's next?

The planning commission will submit the recommendation to move forward with rezoning the area to be heard during the next city council meeting.

"If you are a citizen of Decatur County and you live within the city limits I encourage you to please [please] come out and let your voice be heard,” said Johnson.

City council is expected to hear the now recommended rezoning proposal July 16.

