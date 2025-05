Phone lines are currently down at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and several other county offices, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Officials expect the systems to be restored shortly, but no specific time frame was provided.

During this outage, Sheriff Earl Prince instructs neighbors with emergencies to call 911.

