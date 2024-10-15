People in Decatur county head to the polls as early voting in Georgia begins

Decatur County residents can vote at 122 West Water Street for early voting only.

Early voting is underway in Georgia.

People in Decatur County are not shy about getting to the polls early.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are eager to win over Georgia voters.

Mainly because Georgia is one of the six battleground states alongside North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.

Previously during the 2020 presidential election, Georgia turned blue for the first time in decades. 70% of the county voted, which amounted to over 11,000 people.

According to Decatur County election officials, there are roughly 19,000 registered voters in Decatur County.

Now that early voting is underway, election officials say they expect to meet or exceed voter turnout from the 2020 election.

In Decatur County, all early voting will take place downtown at 122 West Water Street.

Voters are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 to 6 and must bring a picture ID.

Saturday early voting will take place on October 19 and 26.

