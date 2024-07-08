Parking dilemma has Bainbridge business owners calling for more spaces

Business owners on North Broad Street say it's time for more parking in a growing piece of Downtown.

Now that new businesses are set to come in one business owner says it's time all parties work together.

Watch the story to learn how some are working to find a solution to the prolem.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an issue we’ve been following for months..

"I think we need more parking down on the North Broad area,” said Stephanie Harrity, a massage therapist, owner of Healing Hands Therapeutic Massage.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to business owners located on Broad Street who said the lack of parking is causing problems beyond the curb.

"People loitering.. Drinking out the back of their vehicles.. Leaving bottles. Peeing in your parking lot… Then having to come in the next day and clean it all up,” said Harrity.

It's been a growing issue linked to a growing crowd attending weekly events hosted by Off the Hookah owners Demetric and Thurman Stubbs.

Owner of Healing Hands Therapeutic Massage, Stephanie Harrity said lingering crowds from the lounge onto business owners private property is beyond the nightclub owners scope.

“Super nice guys.. They do what they can.. Sometimes I think it just gets out of control,” said Harrity.

I contacted Off the Hookah owners about the issue.

In a statement, they told me: "They are directing an overflow of patrons to approved city property as a secondary parking option.”

Both lounge owners said they have worked to resolve all complaints by picking up trash, and cautioning drivers not to park in neighboring private parking.

Director of Bainbridge Public Safety, Frank Green said city leaders, law enforcement and North Broad Street business owners recently sat down to mediate the issue.

Green said right now all parties are doing their part.

Harrity points out the once deserted area is growing.

"You have the new brewery going in next to me.. You have another bar going in a couple blocks over.. You do have this street developing. I think it's definitely going to become more of an issue,” Harrity.

In a statement from the city 550 parking spaces are listed in the Downtown area and adds that this city is always interested in providing more parking in the downtown area.