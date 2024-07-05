Paraglider dead following collision with Decatur County power lines

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Friday, law enforcement confirmed on Highway 27 north, near the Inland gas station, a paraglider contacted high voltage power lines. The person in the paraglider fell to the ground a was deceased. This happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Police are still working to piece what happened together. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating as well.

Police are still working to confirm the identification of the deceased.

Other assisting agencies included Georgia Power, DOT, Bainbridge Public Safety, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.