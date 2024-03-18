Orchard that grows special crop only commercially grown in Bainbridge speaks to rising land cost in Florida

According to the USDA farm real estate reported prices in Florida ran farmers $6,900 compared to the $4,350 paid by their neighbors in Georgia.

Seven years ago a family of farmers relocated from Leon County to Decatur county in search of affordable farm land.

Watch the story to learn more about a crop only commercially grown in Decatur County that supplied the sellers across the country.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's clear Decatur county neighbors take pride in everything they do and there's no difference when it comes to a unique crop only grown here.

"We cultivate and grow tung oil trees,” said Tyler Frost, orchard manager for Gulf Coast Tung Oil.

Finding out what tung oil is and why it's only grown in Decatur county?

"It's a great community. Everybody's been very welcoming,” said Tyler.

Tyler said he's spent most of his life working as a farmer with his family.

"Me and my dad and my brother were always farming together,” according to Tyler.

Many may not know that tung oil happens to be a drying oil that comes from the pressing of the seeds from a nut grown from a tung tree.

Why is this family of farmers reviving the production of Chinese native tung trees here in Decatur county?

Three words.. Rising rent cost…

"Easily in some areas probably doubled in Leon County compared to up here,” said Tyler.

According to the USDA farm real estate reported prices in Florida ran farmers $6,900 compared to the $4,350 paid by their neighbors in Georgia.

Mill Manager, Chris Frost explains why Decatur County hits a sweet spot when it comes to agriculture.

"Agriculture is more of a "thing." It's more of a business around here,” said Chris Frost, mill manager for Gulf Coast Tung Oil.

There was a point when Chris worked as a machinist.. He told me he doesn't regret trading in his cubicle to work under the skies out in the orchard.

"It's a really good feeling.. I enjoy it a lot,” said Tyler.

Tyler told me it's a pleasure to grow something so special here in Bainbridge.

"Very proud right now to be the only ones growing commercially,” said Tyler.

Production season begins in April and ends in June.

The Frost brothers tell me they expect to produce 4,000 gallons of tung oil this season.

