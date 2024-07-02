Watch Now
One dead following construction accident in Decatur County

Police responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday
AJ Douglas
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 02, 2024

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — A man is dead following a construction accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened at Rentz Farm Supply.

Decatur County Sheriff's Office Investigator Steve Clark said police arrived just before 11 a.m. Clark says the unidentified man was killed almost instantly.

A beam used to support the roof during construction failed and hit one of the construction workers. Police say The family farm hired a construction company based in Cairo. They're  renovating portions of the farm. 

Police have declined to release the identity of the deceased at this time while working to notify the family.

