Ollie’s Opens in Bainbridge: Bargain Hunting booms as cost of living rises

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Bainbridge, attracting shoppers from nearby counties and states seeking relief from rising living costs.

Shoppers cite inflation and fixed incomes as key reasons for turning to discount stores, with essentials like food remaining expensive despite slight economic adjustments.

Watch the story to learn why bargain stores are changing economic culture.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the Bainbridge neighborhood, a new shopping destination is drawing crowds from across county and state lines. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet officially opened its doors on Wednesday, and eager shoppers wasted no time lining up in search of a good deal.

Among them was Beverly McDaniel, who made the trip from Iron City.

“I like their stores, and I'm just trying to find some bargains because the cost for stuff is so high now,” McDaniel said.

She's not alone. Shoppers from as far as Quincy and Havana, Florida, also made the drive to Bainbridge, all citing one shared concern: saving money in the face of rising expenses.

“We need a bargain store because the cost of living and the rises in our way of life are not being taken care of at the moment,” said Dawn Rothman, a Havana resident.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics supports this sentiment. The Consumer Price Index saw a 3.1% increase from January 2023 to December 2024, indicating a steady rise in the cost of goods and services.

While the Social Security Administration implemented a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment in 2025, many residents on fixed incomes say it's not enough.

“There’s a lot of people like me that are on a fixed income,” McDaniel explained. “You have to go where you can get things the cheapest.”

Economic uncertainty also looms large. J.P. Morgan estimates a 40% chance of a recession in 2025.

Though the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports falling gas prices, food costs—particularly for essentials like eggs—remain high, making affordable options like Ollie’s increasingly attractive.

For shoppers like Rothman, discount stores are more than just retail spaces; they’re a source of hope.

“This helps a lot of people be able to afford things they couldn’t afford elsewhere,” she said. “It brings up their confidence and self-esteem. I know people think that’s crazy, but it’s true.”

Market analysis shows a trend: more middle-class consumers are turning to bargain outlets in response to inflation. These stores are not only thriving—they’re reshaping consumer habits and helping communities adapt.

With more than 500 locations across the country and expansion plans in motion, Ollie’s is poised to play a growing role in America's changing economic landscape.

