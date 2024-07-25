New trade added to SRTC's dual enrollment program in Bainbridge

As many trades focus on industry there's a new opportunity for those with different interest.

According to Southern Regional Technical College, barbers' pay can range from roughly $34,890 to $37,650.

Watch the story to find out why one educator said this program gives young people in the community hope.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Training the city's next generation for a new career.

"The game has changed with barbering,”said Alonzetta Simpkins, high school coordinator for Southern Regional Technical College

There’s a new opportunity to train to become a master barber in Bainbridge.

One educator who said this course will give people here hope.

"People are picking up the wrong set of tools to express themselves. They don't see a way out, they don't have any hope,” according to educator and master barber Dr. Sweets. “But if I can get them to pick up a better kind of tool it's going to be better for the community.

It's a place where men go to discuss the good, the bad and you know talk a little trash all while getting a haircut.

Dr. Joe Sweet is an educator for Decatur County Schools.

He's been teaching for the past 19 years.

He said he can't shake the joy of working behind the chair as a master barber.

"My passion for cutting hair never dwindled,” said Dr. Sweet.

Beginning August 13th Southern Regional Technical College will add barbering to the existing dual enrollment program offered to high school students.

The training requires 1,500 hours for 18 months so students can earn a master barbering technical certificate and apply for their license to become a master barber.

"Instead of them just cutting their friends' hair in their backyard without their license they can now actually start the licensing process early,” said Simpkins.

Simpkins said it's a way young people can turn a hobby into a career.

Dr. Sweet echoes that sentiment by adding how learning a trade can still be a pathway to success.

"Everybody is not going to go to college… I get it. But if you don't go to college you still have a way to spread your wings,” said Dr. Sweet.

Students are required to have at least a 2.0 gpa for an occupational course like one.

