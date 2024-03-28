New EMS service offers jobs in Decatur County amid emergency worker shortage

Southern Regional Technical College offers EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic courses.

According to Georgia.gov a senate study shows that one of the major causes for the EMT shortage are recruitment and retention.

Watch the story to learn a few causes for the statewide shortage of EMT workers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Emergency workers are in high demand across the state.

"It's a 365 day a year job and we do try to be very up[front with them about that,” according to Mindy Clark, instructor for Southern Regional Technical College.

Now a new emergency medical service provider is hiring in Decatur county.

Talking about the causes behind an ongoing EMT shortage.

Recently the Decatur County commissioners approved for Survival Flight EMS to begin servicing the county beginning July 1.

Now that the current provider plans to transfer back to the Atlanta area.

"Students are very excited about the new service that's coming to Decatur County and the opportunities it's opening up for them,” said Clark.

Survival Flight EMS is currently hiring for 18 paramedic and EMT positions.

Neighbors are encouraged to join training courses but SRTC instructor Mindy Clark said this rewarding opportunity is also a big sacrifice.

"Making sure that you're managing your stress. So that when you are at home with your family that you're not just physically there,” said Clark.

"We encourage folks to get into EMS,” said Randy Williams, operations manager for Decatur County.

Williams told me that more emergency workers have been in high demand for years.

"EMS is a very rewarding profession. We need more EMS personnel. There is a statewide shortage.. There's also a nationwide shortage of EMS personnel,” according to Williams.

I found a study from Gradynewssource.uga.edu that reports EMS workers in affected areas have had to work a lot of overtime, and in extreme cases, ambulances have had to stop operations for lack of employees.

Williams tells me why people should become prehospital care providers.

"It enhances patient care and improves patient outcomes to provide a safer community,” said Williams.

Clark shares how her students are ready to step up to the challenge and serve their community.

"They come in and they want to help. They want to be on the front lines,” said Clark.

The next EMT course for SRTC will begin in August.

Here is a link to apply to become a paramedic or EMT in Decatur County.

