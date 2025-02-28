New Affordable Healthcare Clinic Opens in Bainbridge, offering residents flat rates

Bainbridge walk-in Clinic to serve the under-insured population.

Memorial Hospital and Manor currently has specialist that help patients apply for Medicaid or Medicare.

Watch the story to hear why a family nurse practitioner is offering affordable healthcare on his own dime.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new walk-in healthcare clinic has opened in Bainbridge, providing residents with a low-cost option for medical care. Family nurse practitioner Henry Intili is leading the effort, offering services at a flat rate to ensure more people can access the healthcare they need.

Family nurse practitioner, Henry Intili said he has been practicing for the past 25 years.

He knew he would ultimately live in Bainbridge because his wife is a native.

“I don't deal with insurance. My charge is $35 bucks,” Intili explained.

Intili, who moved to Bainbridge because of his wife’s ties to the area, recognized the need for accessible healthcare in the community.

“This area does not have what we offer here, which is a low-cost way to seek medical treatment,” he added.

The Bainbridge walk-in clinic will provide services such as physical examinations and DUI training at a set price, eliminating the complexities of insurance-based billing.

The Rural Health Information Hub reports that rural working adults are more likely than urban residents to delay medical care due to cost concerns. In response, Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge is also working to connect residents with financial assistance programs.

Sonya Williamson, the hospital’s revenue cycle director, highlighted that many eligible patients are not completing the paperwork needed to receive aid through Medicare or Medicaid.

“The hospital provides care to patients no matter what insurance they have or may not have,” Williamson stated.

However, when applications are left unfinished, the hospital absorbs unpaid medical costs as indigent care. Williamson encourages patients to take an active role in securing financial assistance.

“They can continue getting assistance and medical care. We're hoping that they will take responsibility for their portion by completing the application process,” she said.

Intili said he believes that providing affordable healthcare benefits the entire community.

“Let’s keep the population as healthy as possible. I think we can do that if we have places where you can go for healthcare at a reasonable price,” he said.

Memorial Hospital and Manor continue to encourage residents to seek financial assistance if they need help covering medical costs. For more details on the Bainbridge walk-in clinic’s services, contact (229) 254-6571.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.