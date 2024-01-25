Neighbors showcase southern hospitality as The Walking America couple stops in Bainbridge

Torin and Paige Rouse, newlyweds known on social media as The Walking America couple.

Neighbors showing southern hospitality in a big way as viral traveling couple made their way to South Georgia.

"Bainbridge loves to help,” said Kathryn Collins, owner of The Commodore bed and breakfast.

A Walking Couple that depends on random acts of kindness tell me Bainbridge helped them go the disitance.

"Bainbridge was great,” said Torin Rouse.

"Small town people are usually friendlier,” said Paige Rouse.

Torin and Paige Rouse, newlyweds known on social media as The Walking America couple.

Both got rid of all their belongings and decided to backpack around the country.

The goal: to walk all 50 states.

They tell me what initially started as a journey of self discovery back in May 2022.

It evolved into something they say reinforced their faith the kindness.

"I was a much more cynical person when we got started and she was a much shier person when we started,” according to Torin Rouse. “The people changes us dramatically because we were subjected to so much kindness."

Random acts of kindness from strangers like Kathryn Collins who owns the oldest building in town built back in 1840, known as The Commodore.

She said she heard that the couple was headed to Bainbridge through a common ritual practiced in small towns - word of mouth.

"My bestfriend's friend.. Her parents housed them when they were in Black, Alabama. So that's kind of how we found out about them,” said Collins.

The Rouse's told me this is a common practice where their followers on social media of past host put them in touch with help along the way.

Collins eplained she was moved by what the they both are doing.

"I loved their message of finding people with humanity that will love each other just because no strings attached,” said Collins.

The pair tells me they were met with free housing, meals, directions and even transportation while staying in Bainbridge.

Collins tells me in Bainbridge helping a neighbor comes naturally.

"Here in Bainbridge we just like to love on each other,” said Collins.

The couple told me they are headed to Camilla with South Carolina marked as their next walking state.