NEIGHBORS REJOICE: Decatur County leaders revoke bond for controversial primate facility

County leaders are taking a step back when it comes to a controversial primate facility coming to Bainbridge.

How neighbors close to the construction site say they simply hope the primate center does not come here.

"I don't think that we need it with all that comes with it.. The noise, smell,” said Donna Barber, a long-time Bainbridge neighbor.

She has lived in Bainbridge since 1988.

Barber lives on Pond Town Road which is about 400 yards from where a primate facility called Safer Human Medicine is scheduled to be built.

"We were so happy… then all of this started happening and it makes you rethink life,” said Barber.

During Friday's special meeting called by the Bainbridge Decatur County Industrial Development Authority neighbors called for unity in the best way they knew how..

"Prayer changes things.. This is the perfect opportunity for us to pray,” said a neighbor attending the meeting..

The board moved to revoke the revenue bond for the project as a response to the community's push back against the deal.

"The divisiveness and polarization this community is experiencing now outweighs the economic advantages,” according to the Bainbridge Industrial Development Authority chairman Keith Lyle.

Ultimately a revenue bond that was previously agreed to at the December 11 meeting is now reversed.

Breaking things down.

The courts must approve for a bond to be issued. The revenue bond is a big part of the agreement as it relates to land development and tax breaks.

Neighbors are prepared to continue voicing concerns to public leaders until project.

"It's a long road for all of us but we're going to walk it together,” said Barber.

I'm told that the fate of the project looks dim, not that city and county leaders are resending their support.

I reached out to county industrial authority director, Rick McCaskill who said he can not commit at this time.