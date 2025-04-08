Neighbors continue to rally together after EF-1 tornado strikes Grady County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Grady County, causing significant damage.



Despite the storm’s impact—particularly in the Akridge area—no injuries have been reported, and residents are grateful everyone is safe.

Watch the story to hear how the Cairo community is working together to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Grady County, leaving a trail of damage and displacing at least one resident. But amid the wreckage, a powerful story of resilience and community has emerged.

"The damage that we've seen already does indicate that a tornado did come through this area," said Kelly Godsey, Senior Service Hydrologist and Meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS).

The tornado, which swept through the county with winds estimated between 86 and 110 mph, caused significant damage to homes and property—most notably to the home of Chad Sheffield, a local resident who lost nearly everything.

Despite the devastation, the community has wasted no time in responding.

"[We're] just helping him get back on his feet by straightening up around," said Cindy Long, a Cairo resident who, along with her husband Robert, has been on the ground helping Chad. The Longs are part of a growing number of neighbors who have shown up to lend a hand. Some are bringing meals, others are clearing debris, and many are simply offering support to someone who’s lost his home.

"Well, we came here to help the guy," Robert Long added."Neighbors helping neighbors," Cindy echoed. In the wake of the storm, the National Weather Service dispatched a team to Grady County to assess the storm's path and confirm its intensity.

"We do get out and get the most accurate reading that we can," said Godsey. "But also let folks know that we are here and hear their stories of what they went through when the tornado came through." While the NWS gathered data to better understand the storm, the people of Grady County got to work. In the Akridge area, where the damage was particularly severe, residents used tractors to clear debris and helped one another recover what they could.

"If something like this had happened to us, we would hope that people would come and help. We want to be able to help—I mean, he's lost everything," said one volunteer. Remarkably, despite the level of destruction, no injuries have been reported. Residents say they're grateful for that and are focusing their efforts on rebuilding—not just homes, but hope.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.