Multiple juveniles arrested for multiple threats to schools in Decatur County

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office issued an update on multiple threats made to schools over the last week.

DCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Friday, September after school released, a verbal threat was made against Bainbridge High School. Decatur County School Police investigated throughout the weekend and arrested a juvenile who was taken into custody PRIOR to school on Monday, September 9. Despite rumors, there were no firearms found at Bainbridge High School or any schools associated with this threat.

On Thursday, September 12 threats were made on social media in reference to Homecoming events being held on Saturday, September 14 in Bainbridge, Georgia. A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody.

On Thursday, September 12, a separate threat was made against Bainbridge Middle School. A different juvenile has been arrested for this incident and is also in custody.

Decatur County School Police, Bainbridge Public Safety, Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Department of Juvenile Justice along with many other local and state agencies have assisted in making these arrest.

Investigations continue on previous threats made to Decatur County Schools on Monday, September 9 and Spring Creek Charter Academy on Thursday, September 12. Our county, along with surrounding counties, have ongoing investigations to determine the source(s) of these social media posts.

