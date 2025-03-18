Mitchell County moves into recovery mode after tornado damage

Mitchell County is transitioning from damage assessment to recovery after a tornado destroyed a community center and a volunteer fire station.

Fire Chief Mike Jones assures residents that fire protection remains intact, with 22 volunteer fire stations, 80 volunteers, and two prison teams available for support.

The county is awaiting insurance assessments before rebuilding, while Emergency Management Director Russell Moody works to determine the total cost of repairs.

Watch the video to hear from officials as they say no one will lack protection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mitchell County is shifting from assessing tornado damage to focusing on recovery efforts after a powerful storm left parts of the area in ruins.

Ensuring Fire Safety Amid Destruction

In Pebble City, Mitchell County Fire and Rescue is taking proactive steps to keep residents safe, even after one of the county’s volunteer fire stations was destroyed. Fire Chief Mike Jones reassures the community that fire protection remains intact despite the loss.

"We have 22 volunteer fire stations across the county, supported by 80 volunteers and two prison teams," Jones said. These stations serve as backup resources, ensuring emergency services continue without disruption.

While the county awaits insurance adjusters to assess the damage, plans for rebuilding the destroyed fire station are already in motion.

Assessing the Damage

Emergency Management Director Russell Moody states that officials are still working to determine the total cost of repairs and recovery. The tornado, classified as a level one storm, caused significant damage, including the destruction of a community center.

As Mitchell County progresses in its recovery efforts, local authorities remain committed to restoring services and infrastructure. Residents can expect continued updates as the rebuilding process unfolds.

For more updates on disaster recovery efforts in Mitchell County, stay tuned to ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.