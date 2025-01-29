Men's mentorship services being offered to expecting fathers in Bainbridge

I See My Baby offers birthing support services to mothers. The organization has now expanded services to expecting fathers.

UT Sothern Medical Center reports that 1 in 10 expecting fathers will experience postpartum depression or anxiety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More resources for expecting mothers are being offered at the Women's Wellness Center. Now services will be extended to expecting fathers too.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas took a step inside the city's newest wellness center to learn how extended services will support men in this community.

"I realized that there was a need for us to have something for the men likewise,” said the program director for I See My Baby men's services, Patroy Reeves.

Bainbridge recently gained a transplant who hails from the Saint Ann Parish of Jamaica.

Reeves serves as program director of the I See My Baby men's services sector.

Reeves will offer mentorship to all men in the community, but services are geared toward expecting fathers.

"Men are excluded from programs that can better the family and better everyone,” said Reeves.

Reeves said he was happy to share his many years of experience, from mentoring young people in Jamaica to guiding expecting fathers.

Executive director, Alicia Hurtt says it's time men felt safe to ask for help.

"They feel like therapy is only for women or it makes [them] soft and that's not the case,” said Hurtt.

Hurtt said men will receive most of the same services offered to women like life coaching and one-on-one support.

Leaders behind the expansion want people in the community to know they are available to serve an often-forgotten population.

"It's time for us to be advocates in our community,” according to Hurtt.

"Often when men are involved in the process it makes it much easier for the mother,” said Reeves. “She [then] has the support mentally and emotionally.”

Dial (229)-939-3240 to reach the women's wellness center for services, like signing up to join upcoming men's mentorship meetings.

