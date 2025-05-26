Memorial Day in Seminole County: Honoring the fallen, supporting the living heroes

Seminole County held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen soldiers, with residents like Betty Carter emphasizing the importance of remembering veterans beyond patriotic events.

Veterans advocate Aaron DaSilva from Mission 22 highlighted the mental health crisis among service members, noting that many active-duty deaths in 2022 were self-inflicted and stressing the need for community-based support.

Watch the story to hear how Seminole County neighbors are not only remembering those who died in the line of duty but sharing resources to support local military personnel. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While many marked Memorial Day with cookouts and family gatherings, Seminole County took time to honor the true meaning of the holiday — remembering and honoring America’s fallen heroes.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Donalsonville chapter hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, drawing local residents, veterans, and advocates together for a solemn observance.

"We remember the veterans and our military officers when we're at a ball game and the national anthem is sung. But on our everyday walk, we forget about the veterans," said Betty Carter, the wife of a Navy veteran. Carter, originally from Bainbridge and a Donalsonville resident for over 50 years, reflected on her own experience as a military spouse.

"Half of the time my husband served in the Navy, we were married," she said proudly. The ceremony included patriotic music and personal testimonies. Songs like “Proud to Be an American” echoed through the air, underscoring the emotion behind the day.

But beyond remembrance, the event also highlighted the ongoing struggles veterans face — particularly mental health challenges. According to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, 844 active-duty service members died in 2022. Alarmingly, 333 of those deaths were ruled self-inflicted.

Aaron DaSilva, an ambassador for the national nonprofit Mission 22, addressed those concerns during the event. The organization works to prevent veteran suicide through holistic support programs.

"We've lost so many in the line of duty. We've also lost a great many here at home," DaSilva said. He emphasized the importance of community-based mental health care and outlined services Mission 22 provides, including guided meditation, cold plunge therapy, and local support groups.

"All the things that have been proven to reduce anxiety and improve quality of life while the veteran is waiting for clinical treatment," he explained.

As the ceremony came to a close, Carter shared a heartfelt reminder for the community.

"I think it's a day that we should pray. We should pray for the military that is active right now," she said. If you are a veteran in Southwest Georgia or Northwest Florida seeking mental health support, click here or call Southwest Georgia Mission 22 Ambassador Aaron DaSilva at 229-220-6773.

